New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The BJP Delhi unit on Wednesday said the ruling AAP was showing signs of frustration after the exposure of "scams" in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The BJP's remark came after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, accusing him of "interfering" in the AAP government's functioning and setting up "false" enquiries.

In the letter, Sisodia also asked the LG why he did not order an inquiry into an alleged Rs 6,000 crore scam in the municipal corporations.

Since assuming charge as the LG of Delhi in May, Saxena has ordered several enquiries.

He had also recommended a probe by the CBI into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy of the Kejriwal government. Other probes ordered by him were related to the construction of classrooms and hospitals, and recruitment of guest teachers.

"Sisodia's letter to the lieutenant governor of Delhi is nothing but a reflection of his Aam Aadmi Party's frustration after exposure of scams in each and every department of the Arvind Kejriwal government," Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

The power subsidy scheme is a political flagship scheme of the Kejriwal government, and with the exposure of a "scam" in this scheme, the AAP's mask of honesty has been peeled off, Kapoor said.

The LG has directed the chief secretary of Delhi to conduct an enquiry into alleged irregularities in the power subsidy scheme of the Kejriwal government and submit a report in a week.

"Kejriwal was politically misleading people with his 'Mr Clean' image which now stands soiled after the exposure of scam after scam in the government run by him in Delhi," Kapoor charged.

The AAP has "misused" the governance opportunity given by the people to "mint money for political expansion" and the exposure of its "scams" has ensured that the party will face total rejection in poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, he added.

