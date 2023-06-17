Raipur(Chhattisgarh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Hitting out at the central government, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that Prime Minister and Union Home Minister were preoccupied with the Karnataka elections when the situation in Manipur was deteriorating.

"Prime Minister, Home Minister were busy in the Karnataka elections when the situation in Manipur was worsening. The Home Minister recently visited Manipur and stayed there for four days but the situation did not improve, instead, the violence was continuously increasing and the state is burning," CM Bhupesh Baghel said while speaking to media persons in Raipur on Friday.

He obliquely criticised BJP for not being able to stop the ethnic clashes in Manipur by saying that "If they (without naming BJP) in alliance with 'terror outfits' who will take action against them."

When asked about the visit of BJP's central leadership in Chhattisgarh, Baghel said that the state's BJP leaders have laid down their arms and are not visiting anywhere and even when they visit any place, people did not turn up. Moreover, the party workers also did not join them and this is the reason, Om Mathur as well as central leadership tried to provoke (people) but failed in Chhattisgarh.

Answering a question on the liquor ban, the CM said, "Alcohol is also a part of addiction and dry drugs are more dangerous, therefore a campaign needs to be launched so that an environment can be created for the liquor ban".

He also attacked the BJP government at the Centre for changing the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library and asked why they did not open the new institution.

"They(BJP) have a problem with the Nehru-Gandhi family. They snatched the parliamentary post of Rahul Gandhi, took away his bungalow and launched a protest against him when he spoke in America like an ordinary man," Baghel said.

Rejecting the impact of the third front on coming elections, Baghel said that Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are those states where a direct fight is between two parties(BJP and Congress). Jogi Congress, BSP and all contested the elections in Chhattisgarh last time but managed to win only five seats, he added. (ANI)

