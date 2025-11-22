Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 22 (ANI): Following a clash between the Manipur Police, IDPs (Internally Displaced Persons) and people under the aegis of COCOMI (Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity) who were attempting to boycott the Sangai Festival, police said that the law-and-order situation in the state is now "normal."

According to a press note issued by the Manipur Police on Friday, adequate security measures have been taken to ensure the successful and smooth conduct of the event.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Centre Approves Increased Number of Person-Days Provided Under MGNREGA to 150 Days.

During the last 24 hours, the overall law-and-order situation in the state was normal. The state-level Sangai festival, 2025 officially commenced today at the Bhagyachandra Open Air Theatre, Imphal, with the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, inaugurating the 10-day celebration, the press note said.

Senior officials of the government, including the Chief Secretary and the DGP, and other elected leaders attended the opening ceremony too, which was marked by cultural performances highlighting the state's rich cultural heritage.

Also Read | New Labour Codes: Employees to Get Gratuity After Just 1 Year Instead of 5 as Government Overhauls India's Workforce Framework.

Further, Manipur Police appeal to the public for cooperation in carrying out their duties.

The clash broke out as the Internally Displaced Persons demanded their rehabilitation amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the state, while COCOMI attempted to boycott the Sangai Festival, an annual cultural and tourism festival held in Manipur. The festival showcases Manipur's art, culture, food, and traditions through various events like cultural performances, traditional games, and local food stalls.

According to Manipur police, security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts. Intelligence-based combing, cordon and search operations are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state.

The clashes occurred in the backdrop of the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, which broke out in 2023, claiming the lives of around 260 people while displacing thousands of people. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)