Sivakasi (Tamil Nadu) [India] November 12 (ANI): Residents of Sivakasi celebrated as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the long-pending Satchiyapuram Road Overbridge (ROB), fulfilling a demand that had remained unaddressed for decades.

Following the inauguration on Tuesday, locals thronged the newly opened bridge, celebrating with fireworks, distributing sweets and expressing gratitude to the state government for resolving a long-standing civic issue that had caused regular traffic congestion and safety hazards over the years.

The overbridge, constructed to ease traffic bottlenecks and ensure smooth movement between Satchiyapuram and Sivakasi, is expected to drastically cut waiting times at railway crossings, a persistent challenge for daily commuters, traders, and schoolchildren. Residents hailed the project as a significant infrastructure milestone that would not only improve connectivity but also stimulate economic activity in the region.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Stalin reiterated his government's commitment to improving infrastructure and public welfare across Tamil Nadu. He said that the completion of the Satchiyapuram overbridge reflected the government's determination to fulfil promises made to the people. "Our goal is to ensure that development reaches every district and benefits every citizen," Stalin said.

Local officials noted that the overbridge will also enhance safety by reducing the risk of accidents at the railway crossing, which had seen frequent jams and mishaps in the past.

Residents and civic organisations expressed their appreciation to the Chief Minister, describing the inauguration as a "Diwali gift" to the people of Sivakasi, a town widely recognised for its fireworks and printing industries.

The inauguration marks another step in the Tamil Nadu government's push to modernise road infrastructure and improve urban mobility across the state. (ANI)

