Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Inspector General Paramesh Sivamani has assumed charge as Commander Coast Guard Region (West) from outgoing commander IG A P Badola, a defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Flag officer Sivamani took over from IG Badola last Friday, he said.

Sivamani specialized in Navigation & Direction and his sea commands include all major vessels of the Indian Coast Guard such as Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel Samar and Offshore Patrol Vessel Vishwast, the official added.

His earlier assignments included Commander Coast Guard Region (East), Chennai. He is an alumnus of the National Defence College, New Delhi and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

