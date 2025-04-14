Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 14 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Monday criticised the reported decision of NCERT to use Hindi titles for English-medium textbooks, describing it as a serious irrationality and a cultural imposition that undermines India's linguistic diversity.

He argued that replacing long-standing English titles, which foster sensitivity and understanding among students, with Hindi titles such as 'Mridangam' and 'Santoor' is inappropriate.

This change, he contended, contradicts Kerala's commitment to preserving linguistic diversity and prioritising regional cultural autonomy.

The minister further stated that the National Council of Educational Research and Training's decision undermines federal principles and constitutional values.

Textbook titles, he noted, are not merely labels; they shape students' perceptions and imagination. Therefore, English-medium students should have English titles in their textbooks, he said.

He called upon the NCERT to review and withdraw this decision and urged all states to unite against such impositions. Education, he emphasised, should be a tool for empowerment and consensus, not a tool for imposition.

