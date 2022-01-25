New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): On the eve of 73rd Republic Day, a total of six Army personnel were awarded the Shaurya Chakra, the third highest peacetime gallantry award, including five posthumous.

Naib Subedar Sreejith M of 17 Madras was awarded the Shaurya Chakra (Posthumously) for killing a terrorist in an operation in July 2021 in Jammu and Kashmir while carrying out search operations.

Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar of the Rajput Regiment was awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumous) for killing two terrorists while leading a Combat Action Team in Jammu and Kashmir in December 2020.

Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli of Corps of Engineers awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for killing a terrorist in an operation around an orchard in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Havildar also saved the lives of his team members during the operation.

Havildar Pinku Kumar of Jat Regiment was awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for killing a terrorist while blocking their escape route during an operation. He seriously injured another terrorist before laying down his life.

Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Kumar Reddy was awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for killing a terrorist in a face to face gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir. He also saved the life of his team Commander during the operation.

Rifleman Rakesh Sharma of 5 Assam Rifles was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for killing two insurgents in an operation in Assam in July 2021.

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved awards of 384 Gallantry for armed forces personnel and others on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations, said the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday.

These include 12 Shaurya Chakras, three Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry) and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

President's Medal for Gallantry and President's Medal for Distinguished Services as well as Gallantry Medal and Meritorious Services Medals are awarded to the personnel of armed forces and other services on Republic Day and Independence Day each year. (ANI)

