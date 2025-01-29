Hyderabad, Jan 29 (PTI) Six persons, including family members of the wife of a man from a Scheduled Caste who was killed in a case of honour killing, were arrested in Suryapet district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased Krishna (32) married a woman from a different caste in August last year in an inter-caste love marriage, they said.

Also Read | 'Mismanagement, VIP Movement, Self-Promotion': Opposition Slams Centre and Yogi Adityanath Government After 30 Dead, 60 Injured in Mahakumbh Stampede on Occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

The family members of the woman did not like the inter-caste marriage and they were planning to do something on the matter.

A friend of the woman's brothers developed acquaintance with Krishna during the last few months.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Stage-III GRAP Implemented in City With 'Immediate Effect' As Air Quality Becomes 'Severe'.

The friend asked Krishna to meet him on village outskirts to discuss some work on the evening of January 26.

Krishna turned up and they had a party till night. The woman's two brothers, who were waiting in the bushes at the scene, attacked Krishna after being gestured by the friend. The trio killed Krishna with hands.

The woman's brother informed their father and grandmother (65) about the murder and they appreciated it, police said.

The accused kept the dead body in a bag in a car and showed it to their grandmother who was in a relative's house nearby. Later, they dumped the dead body in a canal, according to police.

The six arrested include two brothers, father and grandmother of Krishna's wife. Two friends of the brothers were also among the arrested.

The accused, including the grandmother, and also the deceased have police cases pending against them for different alleged offences, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)