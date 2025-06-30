Udupi (Karnataka), Jun 30 (PTI) Six individuals have been arrested in connection with an alleged incident of illegal cow slaughter and dumping of animal remains near Kunjal Junction in a village here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Brahmavar Taluk and came to light around 11:30 pm on June 28, when locals noticed a severed cow head, abandoned in the middle of the road near an autorickshaw stand in Aroor village, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Chakka Jam on July 01: Transport Operators Threaten Indefinite Strike From Tuesday Over E-Challan, Penalties; Check Their Key Demands and Other Details.

Preliminary investigation suggested the remains were dumped by unknown persons who had allegedly stolen and slaughtered the animal elsewhere, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered at Brahmavar police station under relevant sections of the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, along with Section 303(1) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

Also Read | Who Is Anjali Vishwakarma? All About Woman IPS Who Got Into Heated Argument With BJP MLC Arun Pathak During Operation Sindoor Cup Match at Kanpur's Green Park Cricket Stadium (Watchy Video).

Following this, the Brahmavar Police formed four special teams under the jurisdictional circle inspector to track down the culprits using CCTV footage.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ram (49), Prasad (21), Naveen (35), Keshava Naik (50), Sandesh (35), and Rajesh (28), police said, adding that the seventh suspect remains absconding.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to slaughtering the cow and transporting the remains in a vehicle, part of which fell onto the road near the junction.

Police have seized two cars used commission of the incident, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)