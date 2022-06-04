Jammu, Jun 4 (PTI) Six people died and seven were injured when two vehicles skidded off roads and rolled down gorges in Poonch and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Four people died and seven sustained injuries in the accident that took place in Saujiyan village of Poonch, they said.

Also Read | Anantnag Encounter: Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Commander Nisar Khanday Killed By Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Was Active Since 2018.

One person died on the spot and the other three succumbed to injuries in hospitals, the officials said.

The other accident took place in Kunchi village in Ramban district, they said, adding two people lost their lives in it.

Also Read | 'BJP To Play Big Role in Punjab Politics, Will Emerge As Largest Party in State in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls,' Says Amit Shah.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)