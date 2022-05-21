Chandrapur (Maha), May 21 (PTI) The authorities of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district have relocated six elephants to Jamnagar in Gujarat for their "better health and management", a senior official has said.

The six elephants - four males and two females - were so far kept in Botezari Elephant Camp in Kolsa forest range in the TATR, Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar, Chief Conservator of Forests of the reserve said in a statement.

Earlier, the elephant camp was at Moharli. Since all these elephants are of the same pedigree, there is a possibility of their offspring having serious defects, he said.

It was decided to relocate six elephants from the tiger project at Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust in Jamnagar. Permission was obtained from Project Elephant Department and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

On Thursday, all these elephants were sent from Botezari Hussey Camp of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Project to Gujarat in six vehicles under tight security.

After this, trained elephants will be brought from Karnataka, Ramgaonkar said.

