Shimla, Jun 21 (PTI) Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 663 in the state, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, three were reported from Solan; two from Sirmaur; and one from Chamba, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

The state has reported seven deaths due to coronavirus so far, the officials said.

A patient in Chamba recovered from the disease on Sunday, Dhiman added.

With this, 406 people have so far recovered from the infection while 11 have migrated out of the state.

Dhiman said the number of active cases in the state stood at 237.

Hamirpur has the highest number of active coronavirus cases in the state at 56, followed by 55 in Kangra; 43 in Solan; 31 in Una; 15 in Sirmaur; 14 in Shimla; nine in Bilaspur; eight in Chamba; and two each in Mandi, Kullu and Kinnaur.

