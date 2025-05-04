Bhubaneswar, May 4 (PTI) The police have arrested six people for their alleged involvement in a Rs 78 lakh cyber fraud case in Cuttack, an officer said on Sunday.

The accused are residents of Bolangir district and all of them were arrested from there by a police team of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate of Police, the officer said.

A person filed a complaint at the Cuttack cyber police station in February alleging that some cyber fraudsters looted Rs 78 lakh from him by promising high returns, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Cuttack, Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, said.

"During the investigation, our cyber police team found that it was a trading application-based fraud. Sending a link on telegram, the fraudsters have looted Rs 78 lakh from the complainant," he said.

After technical analysis of data provided by banks and the telecom authority, the police team identified the individuals involved in the cybercrime.

A special team went to Bolangir and arrested the accused, the DCP stated.

He said that seven mobile phones, 16 ATM cards, 15 bank passbooks, seven cheques, three SIM cards and Rs 4.30 lakh in cash were seized from the accused people.

The police have also frozen Rs 7.30 lakh deposited by the accused in different bank accounts.

