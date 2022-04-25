Pauri (U'khand), Apr 25 (PTI) Six people were killed and five others injured when a pick-up vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Chakisain in Pauri district on Monday evening.

The occupants of the vehicle were returning from a wedding ceremony when the accident occurred near Syoli village, Circle Officer (CO) Prem Lal Tamta said.

The injured were admitted to a Primary Health Centre at Pabau from where two seriously injured were referred to another health facility in Pauri, he said.

The deceased were identified as Ankit Kumar, Hayat Singh, Meharban Singh, Dabde, Ambika and Kumari Monika, the CO said.

