Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 11 (ANI): On the occasion of International Mother's Day, over six lakh women registered under the NAMO Shri Scheme aiming at women empowerment and improving maternal health launched by the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, as per a release.

Under the scheme, nearly 4 lakh women have received financial assistance of Rs 222 crore.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10 Result 2025: Check Date, Time, Official Websites and How To Access Scores Here.

This scheme was specifically launched to provide financial assistance to pregnant women and mothers for their health and nutrition. The support provided to nearly 4 lakh mothers is not only helping them undergo timely health check-ups but is also ensuring access to balanced nutrition for them.

International Mother's Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May to honour the contributions of mothers and raise awareness about their rights. This year, it falls on May 11th. The theme for International Mother's Day 2025 is "Mothers: The Backbone of the Family," highlighting the fact that mothers are the pillars of the family, and without them, society cannot be imagined.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs High-Level Security Meet; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS and Tri-Services Chiefs Present (Watch Video).

Under the NAMO Shri scheme launched by the Gujarat Government, eligible women receive financial assistance of up to Rs 12,000 for their first two live children, distributed in phases. This assistance is provided in conjunction with the benefits received under the central government's Pradhan Mantri Matritva Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY).

For the first pregnancy, the woman receives a total of Rs 12,000 in four phases: Rs 5,000 at the time of registration (Rs 2,000 from the state government and Rs 3,000 from the central government), Rs 2,000 after six months of pregnancy (from the state government), Rs 3,000 immediately after institutional delivery (from the state government), and Rs 2,000 after the 14-week vaccination (from the central government).

For the second pregnancy, the assistance process is slightly different. The woman receives Rs 2,000 at the time of registration, Rs 3,000 after six months of pregnancy, Rs 6,000 after institutional delivery (with the amount given by the central government if the newborn is a girl and by the state government if the newborn is a boy), and Rs 1,000 from the state government after the 14-week vaccination. This entire amount is transferred directly into the beneficiary woman's bank account.

In addition to the NAMO Shri scheme, the state government's other various initiatives such as SUMAN, PMSMA, Mamta, and Khilkhilat are providing women with high-quality healthcare services, regular check-ups, vaccinations, and counseling.

These joint efforts between the central and state governments have played a crucial role in significantly reducing the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in the state. In 2011-13, Gujarat's MMR was 112, and by 2020, it had dropped to 57, reflecting an impressive 50 per cent decrease.

This transformation is a direct testament to the state government's continued commitment and effective implementation of these programs. Furthermore, in Gujarat, over 14 lakh pregnant women receive timely health check-ups and nutritional services each year, and the state has achieved a 99.97 per cent institutional delivery rate, a remarkable achievement at the national level. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)