New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with the concerned officers to ensure strict compliance with GRAP-IV rules in the city.

After the meeting, Rai mentioned that a 6-member special task force has been formed, under the leadership of the Environment Special Secretary for proper implementation and monitoring of GRAP rules.

While talking to ANI after the meeting, Gopal Rai said, "The task force includes the Special Commissioner of Transport, DCP (HQ) Traffic Police, Deputy Commissioner, Revenue (HQ), Chief Engineers of MCD and PWD. The main work of this task force will be to coordinate daily with the concerned departments and remove the problems faced by them and give the implementation report to the government."

The Environment Minister stated that due to the current situation of pollution, environmental experts believe that for the next 2 to 3 days the city's AQI will remain in the very 'poor' category.

"In today's meeting, we also reviewed what action has been taken against those who violate the rules of GRAP so far," he said.

The Environment Minister mentioned that the ban on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMV (4 wheelers) under GRAP-4 has been implemented.

"So far, 16,689 BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles have been fined. If anyone violates this, a fine of Rs20,000 will be imposed under the Motor Vehicle Act 1988. For this, 84 teams of the Transport Department and 284 teams of Delhi Police have been deployed," he said.

He added that since November 3, 19,227 vehicles have been fined under the PUC checking campaign. "Under GRAP-4, 6046 trucks (which were not related to essential goods and services) have been returned from the border, along with 1316 vehicles coming inside Delhi have been fined," he further said.

Minister Gopal Rai shared that so far, teams have carried out on-site inspections of 3895 construction sites under GRAP.

"Challans have been issued to 921 construction sites and a fine of Rs 1.85 crore has been imposed. A total of 591 teams have been deployed. They are inspecting construction sites going on at different places inside Delhi and taking action on violations of norms. All teams have been instructed to carry out continuous inspections," he further said.

The Environment Minister stated that for the Anti-Open Burning campaign, 611 teams have been deployed. "Instructions have been given to run special drives under the Anti-Open Burning Campaign. Under this campaign, 154 challans have been issued and a fine of Rs 3.95 lakh was imposed," he added.

Minister Gopal Rai said that free Bio-decomposers have been sprayed on 2573 acres of land in Delhi so far. He said that the agriculture department official has been instructed to spray the remaining fields soon.

The Environment Minister appealed to the people that if they see any construction related to pollution, they should complain about it on the Green Delhi app. (ANI)

