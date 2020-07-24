Guwahati, Jul 24 (PTI) Six more persons died due to COVID-19 in Assam, pushing the toll to 76, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

All the deceased are aged between 54 and 85 years, he said.

Three of them are from Guwahati, two from Karimganj and one from Nalbari district, Sarma said.

However, six more COVID-19 patients, including a police woman, have died but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally as they had other ailments too.

Assam has recorded a total of 28,791 cases of COVID-19, of which 12,671 have been reported from the Guwahati city alone.

