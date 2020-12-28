Giridih (Jharkhand) [India], December 28 (ANI): In a joint operation by Giridih police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 6 Naxals were arrested from the jungles of Manjira and Banaso under Pirtand police station limits.

According to Jharkhand police, Among them, three Prashant Manjhi, Prabha Di @Prabha Manjhi and Sudhir Kisku @Sulaiman Hansda were carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh each.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from Giridih and Dumka district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)