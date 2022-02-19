Khunti (Jharkhand), Feb 18 (PTI) Six members of the outlawed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were arrested from Khunti district of Jharkhand on Friday, police said.

Acting on specific inputs, the district police along with CRPF personnel, conducted raids between Halom and Jojobir villages under Rania police station, and apprehended the ultras, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Sekhar said.

Police have recovered a country-made pistol, mobile phones, PLFI leaflets, among other things, from their possession, he added.

