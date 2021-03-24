Hyderabad, Mar 24 (PTI): Six Nepalis, including a woman, have been arrested here for alleged robberies,police said on Wednesday.

Gold, silver, laptop and other items worth Rs 13.20 lakh have been recovered from them, the police said.

With the arrests, four pending cases of property offences have been solved, a press release fromthe RachakondaPolice Commissionerate said.

On Tuesday, two personsroaming in a suspicious manner at Mallapur were checked and a gold haram was found, the police said.

Since the two did not give a proper reply, they were taken to a police station and interrogated.

The two then confessed to committing crimes, along with four others, they said.

Following this, the four were taken into custody and the stolen items recovered, the police added.

