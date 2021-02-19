Aizawl, Feb 19 (PTI) Mizoram on Friday reported six new cases of COVID-19, including four students, pushing the coronavirus caseload to 4,405, an official said.

Of the six fresh cases, four were reported from Lawngtlai district and one case each from Aizawl and Champhai districts, he said.

The four students were diagnosed with COVID-19 during a mandatory test before entering hostels, he said.

Mizoram now has 23 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,372 people have recovered from the disease.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 10.

The state has tested 2,24,471 samples for COVID-19 till date, including 1,023 on Thursday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 99.25 per cent, while the infection rate is 1.97 per cent.

Meanwhile, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said 13,731 people, including 2,396 frontline workers have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

She said that 1,384 healthcare workers have also received the second dose of the vaccine till Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)