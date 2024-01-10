Fazilka (Punjab) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with Punjab Police, recovered a drone along with six packets weighing 6 kilograms and suspected to contain heroin from a farming field near Village Majar Jamsher Pattan Dhani in Fazilka district on Wednesday.

"Vigilant BSF troops intercepted a drone intrusion near Village Majar Jamsher Pattan Dhani, Fazilka district, during the night between January 9 and 10, 2024. Following the established protocols, BSF troops promptly engaged the drone with fire," said an official BSF release.

"An initial search led to the discovery of a black-coloured large packet, containing 3 small packets along with 3 luminous sticks, suspected to contain heroin (gross weight approximately 3 kgs), from a farming field near Village Majar Jamsher Pattan Dhani at around 4:15 am," it said.

Further, a joint search operation by BSF and Punjab Police yielded another bag containing three packets of suspected heroin (gross weight, approximately 3 kg), recovered near the previous discovery site around 9:00 a.m.

The total recovery includes 6 packets (gross weight, approximately 6 kg) and 6 luminous sticks.

Once again, the joint efforts by the BSF and Punjab Police successfully thwarted an attempt by smugglers to transport narcotics via drone, said the release.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF, in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, recovered a drone along with a packet weighing 515 grams and suspected to contain heroin from the outskirts of Dal Village in the Tarn Taran district. (ANI)

