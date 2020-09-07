Muzaffarnagar, Sep 7 (PTI) Six people, including a woman, were injured in a clash between two groups over some monetary dispute here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Miranpur town of the district on Sunday evening, they added.

According to Senior Sub-Inspector

(SSI) Jitendra Sharma, a case was registered against 10 people.

The groups attacked each other with sticks and pelted stones, he said.

Security has been tightened in the area, the SSI added.

