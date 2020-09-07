New Delhi, September 7: India's coronavirus case tally crosses 42 lakh mark with a spike of 90,802 new cases and 1,016 deaths in the past 24 hours. This is for the second consecutive day that the cases have increased by more than 90,000 in over 24 hours. India's COVID-19 tally jumped to 42,04,614 on Monday, which included 8,82,542 active cases. The number of cured, discharged and migrated have improved to 32,50,429. The death toll, on the other hand, has galloped to 71,642.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 23,350 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, thus making Maharashtra's tally of people infected with the virus to more than 9 lakh. Maharashtra’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 9 Lakh-Mark, Death Toll Reaches 26,604.

Indian Council of Medical Research tested a total of 4,95,51,507 COVID-19 samples till September 7.

India's COVID-19 Tally crosses 42 lakh Mark:

India has now surpassed Brazil to become the second-worst hit nation to be affected by coronavirus. The US leads the chart with a total of 6,460,250 cases, according to the Worldometer report.

