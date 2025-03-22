Jaipur, Mar 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said on Saturday that only skill development will pave the way for a developed India and do justice to the country's immense youth talent.

"Skill education and skill development will not only create new employment opportunities, but effective steps can also be taken towards making India a manufacturing hub," he said.

Also Read | Kharar Shocker: Woman, Lover Rape Her 3-Year-Old Daughter in Punjab, Record Videos of Sex Assault; Arrested.

Addressing the second convocation ceremony of the Bharatiya Skill Development University (BSDU) here, Bairwa said skill education has a big role in realising the concept of "new India" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on which the state government is also focusing completely.

He said a world-class campus like that of the BSDU, a private university, is a matter of pride for the state, according to a press release.

Also Read | Heathrow Airport Reopens: Air India Resumes Flights at London Airport After Power Outage Triggered by Fire at North Hyde Plant Caused Chaos.

Bairwa said the implementation of the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 35 lakh crore signed during last year's Rising Rajasthan Summit is being regularly reviewed in order to accelerate investment across various sectors.

BSDU president Professor Vivek Bhandari said the campus has bagged the third rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

He informed that the university is going to start a new course in facility management skills under construction skills.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)