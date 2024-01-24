New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, central trade unions (CTU) and independent sectoral federations on Wednesday appealed to "like-minded" organisations and individuals to join their industrial and rural bandh on February 16.

In a joint statement, the SKM and , Joint Platform of CTUs appealed to all sections including students, youth, women, pensioners, small traders, truck operators, professionals, journalists, cultural activists and others to "bring the real livelihood issues back to the national agenda".

"In the context of the growing corporate, communal and authoritarian attack on the people under the Modi Government, the larger unity of the people is inevitable to save the basic principles of democracy, federalism, secularism and socialism enshrined in the Constitution of India," the statement read.

"Hence, the request to all the secular and democratic forces to support this struggle to end the corporate loot and save the secular democratic character of the Republic of India," it added.

They said the joint struggle will continue till the Modi Government meet their demands which includes MSP based on formula - C2+50 per cent for all crops with guaranteed procurement, dismissal of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni and registration of a case against him, comprehensive loan waiver to small and middle farm households.

All India Co-ordination Committee of Road Transport Workers' also appealed to transport workers to go on a one-day protest strike on February 16.

Several unions, including National Federation of Indian Road Transport Workers, All India Road Transport Workers Federation, Indian National Transport Workers Federation, Maharashtra Kamgar Sanghatana, and Labour Progressive Federation, among others, appealed to transport workers to join the protest against the provisions in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The CTUs and other federations have also extended support to the call given by the SKM for a tractor or vehicle parade at district headquarters on January 26.

The trade unions are demanding minimum wage of Rs 26,000 per month for workers, repeal of the four Labour Codes, guaranteed employment as fundamental right, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, no privatisation of PSUs including railway, defence, and electricity sectors, teh release said.

Their other demands include no contractualisation of jobs, scrapping fixed term employment, strengthening MGNREGS with 200-day work duration per person per year and Rs 600 as daily wage, pension and social security for all formal and informal workers, scrapping of Section 104 of Bharat Nyay Samhita, and implementation of the LARR Act 2013 (Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013) among others.

