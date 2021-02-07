Patna, Feb 7 (PTI) The slain Indigo airlines station manager Rupesh Kumar Singhs family members on Sunday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and sought justice for the deceased, asserting it was difficult to digest polices road rage theory in the murder case.

The slain managers wife Nitu Singh, deceased children and his elder brother met the CM at his 1, Aney Marg bungalow.

Director General of Police (DGP) S K Singhal, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Upendra Sharma and other officials were also present during CMs meeting with the deceased kins. After meeting the CM, Rupesh Singhs elder brother Nandeshwar Singh said "we met the CM and sought justice for Rupesh. We told him that the accused be given harshest punishment, if possible the capital punishment by conducting speedy trial in the case. The CM assured us justice."

Disputing the Patna polices road rage theory, Singh said "it is difficult to digest that a man will be killed over such a trivial issue, there must be something big behind the murder".

The young airlines official was shot dead near gate of his residence here on January 12. Bullets were pumped into the deceased while he was waiting for the gates of his apartment to open upon his return from office after the days work.

Patna police had on February 3 arrested one person identified as Rituraj in connection with the murder case over road rage while it is looking for three of his accomplices who accompanied him on two motorcycles.

A delegation of political leaders, cutting across party affiliations, had on February 4 met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and submitted a memorandum demanding a CBI inquiry into the murder of an airlines official whose alleged killer the police claimed to have nabbed on the previous day.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, has questioned the governments intention on not ordering a CBI inquiry when both parties- accused and victim- are demanding for probe by the premier investigating agency.

"What is he (CM) waiting for. Is he waiting for the evidences to be destroyed completely", the RJD leader asked.

Chief Minister should relinquish the home department with immediate effect as "he is tired and has become a burden on the state. He is not able to control things now".

Nitish Kumar and his police have lost both credibility and balance, the RJD leader quipped.

He also posted a video clip of the wife of Rituraj, the accused, on his twitter handle which has made startling revelations as how police obtained confessional statement of her husband.

"If anyones wife is disrobed in front of the man, then he will be forced to admit that he has done it (the murder). Her husband has been asked (by the police) to say that he has done it, the accused wife said while weeping inconsolably.

"When my husband confessed the crime, only then police set me free after two days and two nights," she said alleging that her clothes were taken off during the torture.

