Palghar, Jun 1 (PTI) Like Gujarat and Karnataka governments, the MVA dispensation in Maharashtra should also slash taxes on fuel to bring down rates, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Darekar alleged the state government repeatedly points fingers at the Centre to hide its failures on various fronts.

Darekar took stock of the damage caused by cyclone Tauktae in coastal areas in the Palghar district during his tour earlier in the day.

He said fuel prices remained stable when the BJP was in power in Maharashtra under Devendra Fadnavis.

"The Gujarat and Karnataka governments have slashed the taxes on petrol and diesel making them cheaper. The Maharashtra government should also bear the burden and bring down the rates of fuel," the BJP leader added.

He claimed Palghar has suffered overall damage of Rs 200 crore in the cyclone, but the administration showed otherwise.

