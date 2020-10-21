Aurangabad (Bihar) [India], October 20 (ANI): A pair of slippers was hurled at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday while he was campaigning for Congress candidate from Kutumba assembly seat in Bihar's Aurangabad district.

A video of the incident showed RJD leader sitting on the dais at a public rally when someone from the crowd hurled slippers towards him. One one slipper missed him completely while the other landed in his lap.

Yadav has been campaigning in various districts of the state for the upcoming election.

The state will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

