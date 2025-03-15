Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], March 15 (ANI): With the installation work of smart meters in progress across Uttarakhand by the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd, a meter was installed by the UPCL team at the private residence of the CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in the Khatima premises.

Under this scheme, smart meters are being installed at the homes of 15.87 lakh consumers of Uttarakhand and also on transformers and feeders.

This scheme is running across the country, and lakhs of smart meters have been installed in many states.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister received detailed information about the smart meter and was informed by UPCL Superintending Engineer Shekhar Tripathi about how the meter's online data can be viewed on mobile.

The Chief Minister appreciated the smart meter technology and said that installing one would benefit all electricity consumers.

This initiative will also inspire the respected electricity consumers of the state to install state-of-the-art smart meters at their homes. The Chief Minister also directed the department officials to carry out extensive publicity to tell the features of this meter among the general public

Meanwhile, the CM on his arrival at Banbasa was greeted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, seniors, youth, mothers and sisters.

The CM expressed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their warm welcome.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took a tough stand against those running illegal madrasas in the name of religion. Within 15 days, more than 52 illegally run madrasas were sealed.

On Monday, on the instructions of CM Dhami, 12 illegal madrasas were sealed in Vikasnagar, Dehradun and nine in Khatima. Earlier, action had been taken against 31 madrasas in various districts, Uttarakhand CMO said in a release.

CM Dhami has given a clear message that tampering with the basic form of the state will not be tolerated at any cost. Strict action will be taken against anyone who breaks the law or is involved in illegal activities, the release added. (ANI)

