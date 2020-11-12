New Delhi, Nov 12: Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said she has tested negative for COVID-19. Irani had on October 28 announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have tested negative for COVID. Would like to extend my grateful thanks to everyone for their good wishes and prayers," Irani tweeted.

