Pune, November 12: Serum Institute of India and ICMR, announced the completion of enrolment of phase 3 clinical trials for COVISHIELD in India. ICMR & SII have further collaborated for clinical development of COVOVAX (Novavax) developed by Novavax, USA & upscaled by SII: Serum Institute of India.

Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by the number of doses produced, is working on several candidates for a vaccine against coronavirus, including one from AstraZeneca-Oxford University as well as developing its own. COVID-Vaccine Trials in India: Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, Urges Media to Refrain From Reporting on Interim Data About Patients on SII-Covishield Clinical Trials.

Stating that there are no safety concerns related to the Covishield vaccine trial, CEO of Serum Institute, Adar Poonawalla was quoted saying a few days back “It is too early to comment on the vaccine’s availability, or the (chances of) trial completion by December 2020.”

