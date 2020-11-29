Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 29 (ANI): Snow clearance operation is underway at Mughal Road in Rajouri district here.

The roads here have been covered with a thick layer of snow and the clearing operations are in the process of using heavy machinery such as JCB.

Earlier this month, traffic movement resumed after snow clearance operations on Mughal Road connecting Shopian to Bafliaz in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Higher reaches of the Pir Panjal range witnessed heavy snowfall. The Mughal Road connects south Kashmir's Shopian district to Rajouri and Poonch districts. (ANI)

