Shimla, Apr 17 (PTI) Rescue teams have cleared snow on the Manali-Leh road in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti for a safe passage of over 500 people stuck there since April 4, state police said on Saturday.

A joint rescue operation by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Lahaul-Spiti administration and police started on Friday to ensure a safe passage for 536 passengers on 117 vehicles, they said.

The entire operation lasted over 14 hours and ended around midnight.

Meanwhile, 41 passengers stranded at Killingsarai and Baralacha due to a snowstorm on Friday night were also brought to Darcha in Lahaul, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)