Shimla, Nov 22 (PTI) The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, while cold wave continued to sweep few districts.

The Shimla Meteorological Centre had earlier forecast rain and snowfall from Sunday-Wednesday. However, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said on Sunday that a 'yellow weather' warning had been issued for heavy rain at isolated places in the mid-hills and snowfall in high hills of the state for Wednesday.

The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption or danger to life. Yellow, the least dangerous of all the warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti's district was the coldest place in the state at minus 6.4 degrees Celsius. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

The minimum temperature in Manali in Kullu district was at 0.2 degrees Celsius, while Kufri and Dalhousie recorded 3.6 and 3.8 degrees respectively, the official said.

Shimla recorded a low of 5.1 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 23.2 degrees Celsius, he added. PTI

