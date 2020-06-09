India News | Social Distancing Norms Flouted as Andhra Minister Celebrates YSRCP Govt's One Year Rule

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): The social distancing norms on Monday went for a toss in a programme held in Visakhapatnam which witnessed state Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao's presence.

In a video, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao was seen taking part in a programme to celebrate one-year completion of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the state at the party office in Visakhapatnam during COVID-19 crisis in the entire country.

The minister was seen surrounded by many supporters while a garland was being offered to him.

The state has reported 4,708 COVID-19 cases including 75 death and 1,951 active cases so far. (ANI)

