New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Cyber Cell of Delhi's Shahdara district nabbed a social media stalker-cum-hacker who had hacked a profile and used to chat with the acquaintance of the victim.

"Complainant has stated that an unknown is using her personal photographs on Facebook and is chatting with her acquaintances on social media platforms," said the Delhi Police.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 14,492 Coronavirus Cases, State COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer to 6.5 Lakh-Mark, Death Toll Rises to 21,359.

She further disclosed that on contacting the alleged Facebook profile user, he started using abusive language and threatened her to share her personal number and photos on the social media platform and porn sites if she denies to interact with him.

According to an official release, the Cyber Cell obtained the IP logs details from the Facebook Quarter USA. After analysing the IP logs details, the Cyber Cell reached the profile user from where it came to know that her profile ID has already been hacked and she does not access the same. In this regard, she has also filed a complaint in her jurisdiction area.

Also Read | Facebook Summoned by Shashi Tharoor-Led Parliamentary Panel on September 2 After WSJ Report Alleging FB-BJP Collusion.

After that the Cyber Cell further deeply analysed the details and gathered information at ground level and succeeded in apprehending 28-year-old Firoz, a resident of Nasbandi Colony, Loni in Ghaziabad.

The Cyber Cell recovered a mobile phone and SIM from which crime was committed, said the Delhi Police.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that accused Firoz is a car washer by profession. He stated that he learnt the tips of hacking from Youtube because several persons used the same user ID and password in their profile and used his fake name while chatting them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)