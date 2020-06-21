Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Ahead of the solar eclipse on Sunday, devotees thronged the closed temples in Prayagraj city to offer prayers.

"As the temple is closed, we are offering our prayers from the gates of the temple," said Manju Chaurasia, one of the devotees to ANI.

Another devotee Amrit Lal Khushwaha said, "I've seen that all the temples are closed in the city due to Solar Eclipse."

Parts of India witnessed the annular solar eclipse on Sunday, wherein the Sun appeared like a "ring of fire".

Popularly known as the "ring of fire" eclipse, the rare celestial event takes place when the moon comes in between the earth and the sun, leaving the sun's visible outer edges to form a "ring of fire" or annulus around the moon.

It will be the first solar eclipse of this year taking place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. (ANI)

