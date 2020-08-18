Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Some of the areas of Rajasthan are likely to receive rainfall today, predicted India Meteorological Department, Jaipur.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places in Jaipur, Ajmer, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu, Bundi, Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts and adjoining areas," the MeT department tweeted.

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 27 Lakh as Country Reports 55,079 New Cases And 876 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is likely to batter Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh in the next few hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)