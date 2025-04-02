New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday stated that some religious leaders were misleading innocent Muslims while speaking on the Waqf Amendment Bill which is to be introduced today.

Further, the Union Minister said that the same people who were misleading the innocent Muslims on the Waqf Bill had said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would take away the citizenship of the Muslims.

Speaking to the media, Rijiju said "Some leaders, including some religious leaders, are misleading innocent Muslims... The same people said that CAA would take away the citizenship status of Muslims, but nothing like that happened..."

Further, he said that Congress leaders and opposition parties were opposing the bill for the vote bank.

"Many Congress leaders and opposition parties privately say that this Bill is needed, but they are opposing it for vote bank," he further said.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister had said that the bill was being introduced in the interest of the country.

He further stated that the bill was being opposed for political reasons, and if it was opposed on the basis of logic, there were answers for the same.

Speaking to the media, the Union Minister said, "Today is a historic day and today the Waqf Amendment Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha and this bill is being introduced in the interest of the country. Not only crores of Muslims but the whole country will support it. Those who are opposing it are doing so for political reasons. I will present the facts in the House. And I also want that if someone opposes, they should oppose on the basis of logic and we will also answer them."

He further said that the bill was being introduced after a lot of thought and preparation."When we are bringing such a bill, we have come after a lot of thought and preparation..." Rijiju further added. (ANI)

