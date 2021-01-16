Howrah (West Bengal) [India], January 16 (ANI): West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee on Saturday said some leaders in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have been conducting false propaganda against him, but he did not directly specify whether he would join the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Banerjee said, "There are a few leaders in the party who only exploit workers. They run false propaganda against me using some party workers." But he did not mention their names.

When asked about his 'comfort zone' and whether he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Banerjee declined to comment.

Earlier the day, the minister expressed his discontentment over a few leaders in TMC without revealing their names on Facebook. "I want to work for the people and there are a few leaders who have been creating obstacles in my work. They falsely implicate my words. I feel sad when the top leadership does not say anything to these leaders," said Banerjee.

He further said he did not have the independence to work for people. "In a democracy, people are supreme. I have always been with people. And in the future, I will stay where people would want me to. But still, I have been patient," added the minister.

The poll-bound West Bengal is going through political turmoil where there has been an exodus of leaders and workers from the ruling TMC to BJP in recent months. Rajib Banerjee's social media video kicked fresh speculation in this regard. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)