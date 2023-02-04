Bidar (Karnataka) [India], February 4 (ANI): A case was registered against the son of former Karnataka chief minister N Dharma, Vijay Singh, in connection with an alleged attack on a All India Congress Committee (AICC) member.

Anand Devappa, a member of AICC, accused that he was assaulted by Vijay Singh.

"I was assaulted by Vijay Singh Rajput (the former CM's son), Om Patil of Janapura of Basavakalyan taluk, Amjad Navarang, Meenaj of Basavakalyan, Ram Jadhav, Eranna Bavage of Bidar, Tippu, Mohsin, Dawood of Manthal, and Jaideepa of Gorata," said Devappa in his complaint filed on Thursday.

Vijay Singh, however, was granted anticipatory bail as the police registered the case in the matter.

"There was an altercation between the two of us," Devappa alleged in his complaint.

He further claimed that after the argument, Vijay Singh called his supporters, who were standing outside, and an assualt followed.

"Nevessary legal action should be taken against them," Devappa added. (ANI)

