New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday for "routine tests and investigations" and her condition is currently stable, the hospital said.

"Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted today at 7 pm to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She has been admitted for routine tests and investigations. Her condition is currently stable," said Dr DS Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi.

Gandhi had earlier in the day held a virtual meeting with the party's Rajya Sabha MPs to discuss the current political situation and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. (ANI)

