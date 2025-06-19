Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi after being discharged from Sir Gangaram Hospital, Delhi. (Photo/Sir Gangaram Hospital)

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on June 15 for a stomach-related ailment, was discharged today, a senior doctor said.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, stated, "Sonia Gandhi is stable and has been discharged today."

The 78-year-old former Congress president was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday (June 15) for the stomach infection, which has been treated with medications.

Her abdominal infection has improved with conservative treatment. The veteran Congress leader will continue getting further treatment as an outpatient and will be monitored closely, the hospital said.

Further details regarding her health were not disclosed.

A day after Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the prominent Delhi hospital, Dr Swaroop on June 16 said that she was stable.

"Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at 9:00 PM yesterday (June 15), under the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology for a stomach-related issue. She is currently stable and the doctors is closely monitoring her health," he said.

Giving an update on her health on June 17, the Chairman said, " Sonia Gandhi is stable and responding well to treatment. She is recovering from a stomach infection. Her diet is being closely monitored, and she remains under observation. As a precautionary measure, her discharge date has not yet been decided".

On June 9 also, she underwent a medical check-up at the Ganga Ram Hospital.

Two days earlier, on June 7, when the Congress leader was in Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla, she went to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla for a routine health check-up due to some minor health issues, according to Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister.

Dr Aman Chauhan, Deputy Medical Superintendent at IGMC, said that Sonia Gandhi had left after the routine health checkup. "Her blood pressure was slightly on the higher side, but there is nothing serious," he said.

"No additional tests were conducted; only routine investigations were carried out. She was not given any special medical advice because everything was perfectly fine," Dr. Chauhan said earlier. (ANI)

