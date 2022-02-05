New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday expressed deep concern over the health of singer Lata Mangeshkar and said that India needs her.

Mangeshkar is admitted in a hospital in Mumbai and is said to be critical.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has expressed deep concern about the health of India's singing legend Lata Mangeshkar and has prayed for her early recovery," the Congress said on its Twitter handle.

"Generations have grown up listening to her melodious voice. India needs her," the party said quoting Gandhi said.

