New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi met former PM Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi on Thursday evening and enquired about his health.

Singh was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 31.

He was admitted to AIIMS on October 13 following the complaint of weakness and was under the observation of doctors since then. (ANI)

