Guwahati, Mar 4 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a 37-bed patient care cabin facility at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

The cabin block in the four-storied building will be developed at an investment of Rs 8.89 crore, to be supported by Oil India Ltd (OIL) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Also Read | Odisha School Holiday on March 5 Cancelled After Panchayati Raj Diwas Observance Moved to April 24, BJD Accuses BJP Government of Disrespecting Biju Patnaik.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said, "AMCH Dibrugarh, Northeast India's pioneering medical college, has long been the backbone of healthcare in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and beyond."

As demand surges for affordable and high-quality treatment, a new facility in Assam emerges as a promise to redefine specialised care for the region, he said.

Also Read | What Is Acute Respiratory Insufficiency? Pope Francis Suffers 2 Episodes of Respiratory Failure Caused by Bronchospasm, Know All About It.

Addressing AMCH students, Sonowal said: "As the future caregivers of humanity, you hold the power to heal and transform lives. We wish you the best health and a sound mind, for with these strengths, your contribution to nation-building and improving lives will be even more meaningful."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)