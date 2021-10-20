Kandla (Gujarat) [India], October 20 (ANI): Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH Shri Sarbananda Sonowal laid the Foundation Stone for various projects worth around Rs 275 cr at Deendayal Port Trust (DPT) at Kandla in Gujarat, as per the press note released by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The projects which were inaugurated on Tuesday included dome-shaped godowns, oil jetty, parking plaza for trucks with various ancillary facilities and modernisation of the existing pipeline network.

During his visit, "the Minister inspected the progress of ongoing work Road-over-bridge at LC-236, Kandla... he also inspected the Navigational Channel, Waterfront and Port Facilities, Railway Sidings and visited the entire wharf area up to Cargo Jetty No. 16 in order to have an overview of the developmental works taken up by DPT," reads the press note.

"Sonowal also visited KICT Container Terminal at DPT's Berth No.11 & 12 and witnessed the mechanized handling of containers and stacking yard. He also visited MCC, Kandla and inspected the Operational Room and Tower of VTS-Gulf of Kutch during his interactive meeting with the officials of DGLL and Stakeholders, the note added. (ANI)

