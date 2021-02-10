Guwahati, Feb 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to provide financial support to Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Ltd (BVFCL) for sustaining operation of its urea manufacturing units.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a proposal to give Rs 100 crore grant-in-aid to the state-run company for the operation of its urea making facilities.

The grant-in-aid of Rs 100 crore to BVFCL will restore the urea production capacity of 3.90 lakh tonne per annum and ensure timely availability of urea to the tea industry and farming sector in the northeastern region, Sonowal said.

The chief minister, in a statement, said the decision of the CCEA would boost the industrial sector of the state and the Centre's 'Atmanirbhar Bhara' campaign.

It will also continue the existing employment of about 580 permanent staffers and another 1,500 on an ad-hoc basis, he said.

A total of 28,000 people will be benefited indirectly, the chief minister added.

