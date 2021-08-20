Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Sony Pictures Network India, which owns SonyLIV app, has approached Bombay High Court seeking to quash a First Information Report (FIR) registered against it by Pune police on a complaint by Karad Urban Co-operative Bank (KUCB) for offences of criminal defamation and trademark infringement.

Through an urgent mentioning of its plea on Friday, Sony Pictures told HC the complaint filed by KUCB against unknown persons alleged that in one of the episodes of the series 'Scam 1992' a logo similar to that of the complainant bank had been displayed in the background, which it claimed had caused serious damage to the bank's reputation.

In its plea filed earlier this month in HC, Sony Pictures said a disclaimer against all liabilities towards the aired content was published at the beginning of every episode of the series. It also said the FIR was baseless and absurd.

Sony Pictures sought an interim stay on the investigation into the FIR and urged HC to direct the police to not take any coercive action against its representatives and staff till the petition is heard for final relief.

On Friday, a bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar orally directed Pune police to not take coercive action against the petitioners and listed the matter for hearing for interim relief on August 23.

